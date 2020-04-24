News/Talk 1130 WISN · Milwaukee's News/Talk Station

Dan O'Donnell
On Air
Dan O'Donnell
Rush Limbaugh
Up Next
Rush Limbaugh
Full Schedule
The Worst Person in Wisconsin Politics is Now on the Ethics Commission

The Worst Person in Wisconsin Politics is Now on the Ethics Commission

Common Heartburn Drug Being Studied As Potential Coronavirus Treatment

Common Heartburn Drug Being Studied As Potential Coronavirus Treatment

COVID-19 Care Facility at State Fair Park Likely to Open with No Patients

COVID-19 Care Facility at State Fair Park Likely to Open with No Patients

Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'

Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'

ProHealth Care Providers Ignore Their Own Social Distancing Requirements

ProHealth Care Providers Ignore Their Own Social Distancing Requirements

NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft

NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft

Let us help with your bills!

Let us help with your bills!

Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic

Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic

Check out this week’s Golf 4 Less deal from Fairways of Woodside!

Check out this week’s Golf 4 Less deal from Fairways of Woodside!

31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

Current WeatherMilwaukee, WI
54°
Latest Traffic Report

More Stories

South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death

South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death

Thomas Leager on organizing a protest against Evers' orders

Thomas Leager on organizing a protest against Evers' orders

Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home

Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home

On Earth Day's 50th Anniversary, Remember How Wrong its Predictions Were

On Earth Day's 50th Anniversary, Remember How Wrong its Predictions Were

The Mark Belling Show
The Mark Belling Show
The Jay Weber Show
The Jay Weber Show
The Dan O'Donnell Show
The Dan O'Donnell Show
WISN Morning Briefing
WISN Morning Briefing
View More Podcasts

Sports

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together

NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft

NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft

Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew

Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew

Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial

The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven

The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven

Politics

South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death

South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death

Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans

Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans

Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19

Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19

Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill

Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill

Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year

Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year

Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus

Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus

Weird News

The Host Can See Private Messages On Zoom And It's Left A Student Mortified

The Host Can See Private Messages On Zoom And It's Left A Student Mortified

This Week's Weird News 4/24/20

This Week's Weird News 4/24/20

Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout

Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout

Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her

Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her

Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning

Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning

Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video

Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video

Events

View More
Concerts - Journey & The Pretenders

Journey & The Pretenders

Concerts - Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses

Concerts - Country Thunder 2020

Country Thunder 2020

- Ballard’s 2020 Trip – Vicki

Ballard’s 2020 Trip – Vicki

News/Talk 1130 WISN · Milwaukee's News/Talk Station
Listen Now on iHeartRadio